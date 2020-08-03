Mississippi on track to become new US coronavirus hotspot, experts say

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi is on track to be the No. 1 state for new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Medical Institute, took to Twitter with an alarming message.

One state doing VERY badly but has received little attention is Mississippi.



MS has the 2nd highest # of new cases / capita, just behind Florida — but MS is going up while FL is slowly inching down.



But the story here is much worse.



Thread — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) August 2, 2020

He went on to say testing is down, while cases and hospitalizations are up.

Dr. Jha said the death toll is up nearly double in the past two weeks, and the positivity rate is the highest in the nation at 22%.

In his thread, Dr. Jha said Mississippi will become the spot with the most cases per capita, urging schools not to open and restaurants and gyms to close.

“It, of course, obviously a concern,” said Dr. Steven Threlkeld, infectious disease expert at Baptist Hospital. “There is no magic line at the state border. That means wherever you are at the state border in the region, there are a lot of cases.”

Mask mandates have been put in place in some Mississippi counties, but Dr. Threlkeld said there are multiple factors that contribute to the cases in Mississippi.

He said the Magnolia State has a low number of doctors per capita.

“And couple that with the number of co-morbidities in the state; there is more hypertension, more obesity; there are probably more people of economic disadvantaged situations there,” he said.

Autopsies are also backed up.

Threlkeld said all of these factors could lead to an artificially low death rate.

“Because all of the deaths are probably late in being processed,” he said. “There are fewer people who are coroners say, ‘This is a COVID-related death.'”

Not having accurate numbers can make the strategy of tackling the problem more difficult.

WREG reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health, who said they were going to send a statement in relation to the director’s comments about the state, but we so far have not heard back.