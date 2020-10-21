Mississippi officers get creative to free deer from fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a young buck got trapped in a metal fence in north Mississippi recently, he was able to escape with help from some deer friends.

Officer Alex Coker with Desoto County Sheriff’s Office said the deer somehow got stuck between the metal bars of a fence at the police department at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Southaven around 1 p.m. Monday.

Coker said officers got a car jack from a bystander. He and a maintenance worker used the jack to slowly pry the bars apart as Lt. Greg Wallace held onto the deer’s small antlers to make sure no one was hurt.

Then, they lifted the deer up so he could make his escape.

“Ironically, I really think the buck knew and believed we were trying to help him out because he stayed calm, while I was working with him,” Coker wrote in a message.