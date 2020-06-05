Mississippi nurse fired after calling Black Lives Matter protesters ‘thugs’, ‘wild animals’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered nurse in Clarksdale, Mississippi loses her job after creating a Facebook post calling Black Lives Matter protesters “thugs” and “wild animals” and suggesting they could end up “six feet under.”

No one answered the door when WREG visited the Clarksdale home of Monie Brown.

The registered nurse was fired from her job at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical center after a post on her Facebook page sparked outrage.

Coahoma County District 3 Supervisor Derrell Washington says numerous constituents expressed concern over a post in which Brown called protesters “wild animals” and said “your life doesn’t matter,” even encouraging them to “go burn your own house down.”

“When I woke up yesterday morning, I noticed I had several texts from several different people in the community with concerns about what was going to be done about it and wanted to make me aware of it,” Washington said.

Washington says he read the post and was shocked.

“I was stunned, it kind of saddened me, but unfortunately as you know that’s the world we live in today,” Washington said.

He says he contacted the hospital and was told the matter was being handled by the facility’s human resources department.

Brown was terminated, and the hospital issued statement saying in part, “the Facebook comments you noted do not reflect our values. The individual who posted those comments is no longer employed by the medical center.”

Washington says he wants Brown to publicly apologize, and some of his constituents are hoping Brown’s opinions aren’t shared by other hospital staff.