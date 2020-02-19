Mississippi moving more inmates out of troubled state prison

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to a question during a news conference regarding his establishing a diverse group of experienced Mississippians to help with a nationwide search for a new Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) commissioner, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has moved more inmates out of a state prison rocked by deadly violence.

Gov. Tate Reeves said about 50 inmates were moved out of Unit 29 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Wednesday. They were taken to a privately run prison nearby.

The move comes as the state’s prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

Reeves said more than 500 more inmates will be transferred to the private prison during the next several weeks.

That will leave Unit 29 mostly empty.

At least 18 Mississippi inmates have died since late December, many under violent circumstances.

This story is developing and will be updated.