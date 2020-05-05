Mississippi mayor providing masks for city’s residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Clarksdale, Mississippi Mayor Chuck Espy announced he will provide four free masks for every household, in an effort to reopen the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espy said that wearing masks, along with social distancing and washing hands, have been identified as important best practices to slow the spread of the virus.

He noted that social distancing is still preferred until scientists can come up with a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus.

“The need to protect our most valued customers – the citizens of Clarksdale—is a high priority,” Espy said in a statement. “We know there is an issue of equity in terms of having access to personal protective equipment (PPE). This initiative intends to close those gaps, continue to lower the threat of spreading COVID19, and give people peace of mind.”

Coahoma County, where Clarksdale is located, had 70 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.