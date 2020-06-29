Mississippi Mayor: ANTIFA not coming, COVID-19 not a hoax

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — In the Mississippi city where Elvis Presley was born, the mayor recently announced that masks would be required in all public buildings and businesses.

He also used the opportunity to debunk rumors.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton said Friday on Facebook that “ANTIFA is not coming to Tupelo, Elvis statues are not being removed, you are not the target of some type of global conspiracy, it is impossible to erase history and no one has attempted to do so.”

He also said COVID-19 “is not a hoax.”

The mask requirement in Tupelo started Monday.