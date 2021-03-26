Mississippi man wanted by authorities after I-55 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant was issued for a man accused of opening fire along I-55 back in February.

Antonio Watson, 31, allegedly fired at two people on the interstate near Shelby Drive.

Police said Watson is from Robinsonville, Mississippi, and is known to travel often to Tunica and Atlanta, Georgia. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.