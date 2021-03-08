Mississippi man missing for 10 days, vehicle abandoned on I-22

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. – The search continued Monday for a Mississippi man who’s been missing for 10 days.

Jose Nava, 21, was last seen in the Pontotoc County town of Ecru on February 28.

His vehicle was discovered along I-22 near exit 18 in Marshall County on March 3. It’s an area that’s about 50 miles from his home.

“We can’t come up with a reason for him being in Marshall County or even in that area,” said Kelly McMillan with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Nava had no cell phone on him and that his keys weren’t in his vehicle. They say they don’t suspect foul play.

“You can’t go to sleep if you know something, if your brother’s not home. You can’t. You really can’t. I wish it be a nightmare and it be over and I’m ready to be over,” said Nava’s sister Brenda.

There has already at least one possible sighting of Nava, who has a distinctive Chinese tattoo, but investigators are still working to confirm it.

“It’s the worst feeling ever and the worst thing is going back home, seeing my mom, telling her that we couldn’t find him,” said Brenda Nava.

Detectives are asking you to call them with any information about Nava’s whereabouts at 662-252-1311. They are offering a reward that they say will be substantial.