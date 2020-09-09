Mississippi man makes five big catfish catches near McKellar Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man caught five catfish near McKellar Lake.

Over the Labor Day weekend, Stephen Thomas went fishing to enjoy the last days of summer. He said he was fishing in his favorite spot near the lake but did not go into details about exactly where that is. Then, within an hour and a half, he caught several giant catfish.

“Well, I threw out there, and when it hit, I knew it was a big one,” Thomas said. “I didn’t know how big he was until I actually got him in and saw the size of him. He wouldn’t fit in a net. I had to put a hook in him to get him in.”

Thomas said this was his personal best. His biggest catch was more than 74 pounds.