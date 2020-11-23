Mississippi man gets 40 years for killing wife, burning body

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing his wife and burning her body.

The Sun Herald reports that Charles Eugene Bowman was sentenced on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. His sentence included a $25,000 fine. Sixty-one-year-old Kathleen Bowman was reported missing in 2018. Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies found her charred remains in a metal bucket at their home.

Bowman was arrested at a popular campground in Utah.