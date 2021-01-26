Mississippi man charged in human trafficking investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Potts Camp, Mississippi man is facing human trafficking charges after an investigation in Marshall County, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

Demaris L. Edwards, 27, was taken into custody by MBI agents Friday.

The MBI said agents received information one day earlier that a 21-year-old woman was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation. Agents conducted interviews and gathered information that led them to the suspect.

Edwards had an active arrest warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections and two capias warrants for burglary and theft, MBI said.

He is being held in the Marshall County Correctional Facility for pickup by state corrections officials, MBI said.

If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.