Mississippi man charged in hit-and-run that killed toddler

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has charged a man after a hit-and-run collision that killed a 2-year-old child who had run out into a rural road.

The wreck happened Thursday night on Highway 492 near Union. Authorities say 25-year-old Andrew Graham Winstead was arrested near Philadelphia a short time later and charged with leaving the scene of a wreck with injuries.

The Neshoba Democrat reported that jail records show Winstead was released from jail Sunday on a $75,000 bond. The jail docket did not show whether Winstead is represented by an attorney.

