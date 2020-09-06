Mississippi man arrested and charged with murder in wife’s death

Lafayette County, Miss. — Sherard Ward of Oxford was arrested and charged with the murder his wife, Marisha Ward.

On Friday, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received and responded to a shots fire call in the College Hill area. While in route, Lafayette Communications “911” was speaking to a witness who had partially seen the incident and provided vital information to “911”. Dispatchers were able to give law enforcement a good clothing description, and the direction of travel following the incident which led deputies to a person of interest.

Sherard is being held at the Lafayette Detention Center, bond has not been set at this time.