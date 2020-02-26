Mississippi man accused of killing 8 convicted on all charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi man accused of killing eight people was found guilty of all 12 charges, including capital murder.

According to WJTV, Willie Godbolt was convicted on four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Now the jury must decide Godbolt’s sentence.

According to evidence presented at trial, the killings began after Godbolt entered his in-laws’ home in Bogue Chitto and got into an argument with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children.

A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy who responded to the incident, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people.

Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes.