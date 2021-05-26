Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee to tackle holiday safety

JACKSON, Miss. — Motorists can expect to see more troopers on Interstate 55, beginning Wednesday, as part of a new holiday safety campaign.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police will kick off a “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative on the roadway that connects all three states.

WLBT-TV reports the hope is to keep drivers safe during peak travel times ahead of Memorial Day.

Checkpoints will be set up along the interstate for impaired driving and enforcing seatbelt laws.