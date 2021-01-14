Mississippi Lottery leader: Don’t fall victim to scams

JACKSON, Miss. — The president of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation is warning people not to fall victim to scams.

“We were informed today of a scam going around where Mississippians have received telephone calls regarding a second chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot,” Tom Shaheen said. “If you should receive such a call, you should immediately hang up. In addition, if you receive this information by email, text, social media message, or any other method of communication, do not respond. This is a scam.”

Shaheen said fake communications about lottery winnings are common. He wanted to remind everyone that the Mississippi Lottery does not contact winners because the corporation does not know a winner’s identity until that person claims a prize.

A legitimate lottery also never asks winners to pay taxes upfront.

If you feel you are victim of fraud or attemtped fraud, report it to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office by calling (601) 359-4230 or (800) 281-4418.