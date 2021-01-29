Mississippi looks at penalties for blocking roadways

Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown, moves his copy of the 2022 Mississippi Legislative Budget Report as he checks his mail at his desk during the first day of the 2021 Mississippi Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Lawmakers in both chambers were provided a new umbrella from a Jackson, Miss., tourism development program. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Republican lawmakers in Mississippi are trying to increase penalties for people who block public roadways during protests.

Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown says the Tupelo police chief raised concerns about protesters blocking roads and highways.

Several Democrats says the legislation could be seen as criminalizing free speech. Democratic Sen. Derrick Simmons added the state does not need to restrict the right of speech.

A Senate committee passed a compromise bill. It would put stronger penalties into an existing law without specifically mentioning protests.

The bill goes to the full Senate for more debate.