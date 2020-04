Republican Gov. Tate Reeves reacts to a question during a news conference regarding his establishing a diverse group of experienced Mississippians to help with a nationwide search for a new Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) commissioner, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi leaders gave residents an update on efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday while the entire state deals with aftermath of severe storms.

In the most recent report, the state health department reported 2,942 confirmed cases across the state and 98 deaths.

Those cases are spread across the Mid-South with DeSoto County dealing with 178 cases.