Mississippi lawmaker apologizes for tweet about secession

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Republican lawmaker in Mississippi is apologizing for advocating secession from the United States after Democrat Joe Biden became president-elect.

Rep. Price Wallace of Mendenhall made the original comment Saturday on Twitter in response to tweets by a Republican former lawmaker.

Wallace’s tweet said Mississippi should “succeed from the union” and form its own country, according to The Washington Post.

By Wednesday, Wallace’s tweet was deleted, and he sent a separate one saying he had shown “poor judgment.”

Wallace wrote that he truly loves the USA and Mississippi. He said he “would never support any idea of seceding from the union.” He also wrote that he is “extremely sorry” and that his original tweet did not reflect him or his constituents.