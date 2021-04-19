Mississippi law will ban shackling inmates during childbirth

JACKSON, Miss.— Mississippi will join a growing number of states and the federal government in banning the use of restraints on women giving birth in a jail or prison.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday signed House Bill 196, the “Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act.” It becomes law July 1. It says pregnant inmates must be provided proper nutrition and dietary supplements, and they may not be assigned to upper-level bunk beds.

It also says an incarcerated mother may keep her newborn with her for up to three days. The current policy is for the baby to be taken out of the jail or prison immediately.