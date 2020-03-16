Mississippi judge shot, critically injured outside courthouse

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police say a judge was shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi.

Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian.

Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack says Smith was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened.

Jack says investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle which might have been involved.

Police planned to review surveillance video of the area.

Jack says the judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen.

Jack said police believe one shot was fired.