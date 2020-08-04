Mississippi health officer issues stay-at-home orders for anyone with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs issued a statewide order Tuesday for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to isolate at home for 14 days to help control the increasing spread of COVID-19 across Mississippi.

The 14-day isolation order begins at the date of illness or positive diagnosis. The aim is to stop the spread of the virus in Mississippi. The order is effective immediately.

“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” Dobbs said.

According to the state order, the failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 (41-3-59) or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00 or imprisonment for up to five years or both (41-23-2).

Mississippi reported 1,074 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, for a total of 62,199, with 1,753 deaths.