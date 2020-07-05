MISSISSIPPI — House Speaker Philip Gunn said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gunn said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook that he got tested because he had been in close proximity to another member of the house who tested positive.
Gunn, a Republican from the Jackson suburb of Clinton, is the state’s highest-ranking political figure to publicly disclose a positive test for the virus.
In recent weeks he has been intimately involved in discussions over changing the state’s flag to get rid of the Confederate battle emblem.
- Places of worship told to stop singing, chanting as COVID-19 cases spike in California
- Hutchinson will insist on masks if Trump rallies in Arkansas
- Protester killed on Seattle freeway was dedicated to cause
- Attorney confirms Vanessa Guillen remains positively identified
- Mississippi house speaker tests positive for coronavirus