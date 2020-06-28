Mississippi House passes bill to change the state flag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The bill to change the state flag passed on the Mississippi House floor on Sunday afternoon.

Lawmakers streamed the event on youtube as lawmakers worked on a historic bill.

House Bill 1796 passed with 91 representatives in favor of the bill and 23 against.

The bill will now head to the Mississippi Senate for senators to vote on it before it heads to Gov. Tate Reeves desk.

The bill would call for the Confederate emblem to be removed from the state flag.

On Saturday, both the Mississippi House and Senate vote yes on a motion to file the bill.

According to bill, a commission will be formed to figure out a new design for the flag and Mississippians will vote on it in November.

Gov. Tate Reeves said he would not veto a bill on changing the flag if it made it to his desk.

According to the Associated Press, the Confederate emblem was added to the state flag in 1894 during backlash to the political power African Americans gained after the civil war.