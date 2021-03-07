Mississippi history group honors scholars, flag commission

Members of the Mississippi State Flag Commission pose for a photo after a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss., during which they voted for the New Magnolia Flag as the choice to go on the November ballot to be voted upon to be the new state flag. During the meeting, the commission also voted the flag to now be known as the “In God We Trust Flag”. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Historical Society has presented a lifetime achievement award to a retired professor who co-founded a Black history museum in Jackson.

Alferdteen Harrison was honored for her scholarly research and preservation of Mississippi history. She helped found the Smith Robertson Museum and is former director of the Margaret Walker Alexander Center at Jackson State University.

The society also recognized other scholars and groups Friday. It gave an award of merit to the commission that designed a new state flag that voters adopted in November.

The book of the year award went to a volume about the 1970 Shootings at Jackson State.