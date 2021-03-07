Mississippi history group honors scholars, flag commission

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Historical Society has presented a lifetime achievement award to a retired professor who co-founded a Black history museum in Jackson.
Alferdteen Harrison was honored for her scholarly research and preservation of Mississippi history. She helped found the Smith Robertson Museum and is former director of the Margaret Walker Alexander Center at Jackson State University.
The society also recognized other scholars and groups Friday. It gave an award of merit to the commission that designed a new state flag that voters adopted in November.
The book of the year award went to a volume about the 1970 Shootings at Jackson State.