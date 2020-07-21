Mississippi high school is dropping Confederates as mascot

CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) — A mostly white high school in northern Mississippi is dropping Confederates as the name of its sports teams.

Caledonia has used the mascot since 1957, and it is often abbreviated to “Feds.”

The Lowndes County School Board voted Friday to retire the nickname after some local residents expressed concerns about the image it portrays.

Caledonia High is 77% white and nearly 19% Black.

A recent African American graduate of the school, NaTerika Shellman, said the name Confederates should have been retired long ago.

Students, alumni and others will recommend a new mascot, and the school board could vote on it in September.