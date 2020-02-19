Mississippi health officials warn of hepatitis A exposure at Horn Lake Papa John’s Pizza

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health issued an alert in connection to a case of hepatitis A in a Desoto County restaurant.

According to the agency, an employee at the Papa John’s Pizza located at 906 Goodman Road in Horn Lake was recently diagnosed with the infection. The employee was on the job from January 28 to February 11, and anyone who ate at the restaurant or had a delivery during that time frame may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

If you were a customer of this location between January 28 to February 5, you are not eligible for a vaccination. Health officials said these individuals need to watch for symptoms and to see a doctor if they feel sick.

Symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), abdominal pain and dark colored urine.

If you were a customer between February 6 and February 11, you should get a vaccine if you have not been vaccinated in the past.

You can get a free vaccine during normal business hours at the Desoto County Health Department located at 8705 Northwest Drive in Southaven.