Mississippi health officials issue guidelines for church gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Health Department issued new guidelines for church gatherings ahead of Easter Sunday.

The department is advising everyone 65 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated before attending indoor church services. It went on to clarify that fully vaccinated is two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those 16 years of age or older with medical conditions should also be vaccinated before returning to in-person service, the department said.

Everyone, regardless of age, should wear a mask.

Governor Tate Reeves lifted the statewide mask mandate at the beginning of March.

