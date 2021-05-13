Mississippi health leaders provide update on Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 and up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday regarding the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel Wednesday voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides recommendations to the CDC, voted to back the vaccine, after reviewing trial evidence that showed no one in the 12-15 age group who received the vaccine got COVID-19, and there were no cases of Bell’s palsy or severe allergic reactions.

This comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for use in the younger age group, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps. Previously, only those 16 and older were eligible for the vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will discuss the new developments. The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m.