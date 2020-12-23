Mississippi health leaders ask worshippers to avoid in-person services Christmas Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. — For Christians, Christmas Sunday is one of the most important days of the year, and in Mississippi, the state health department is urging people to stay away.

Leaders issued new guidelines telling worshippers to avoid in-person services and it’s asking church leaders to move their Christmas gatherings online. If churches do hold in-person worship, the state is asking those over 60 years of age and those with health issues like heart disease and diabetes to stay away.

The guidelines call for outdoor worship if possible, shortened services, masks, social distancing and no singing. The Mississippi Health Department said choirs are high risk for spreading COVID and is urging churches to use other forms of music this weekend.

To read the guidelines, click here.