WATCH: Mississippi governor updates on state’s coronavirus response

MISSISSIPPI — Gov. Tate Reeves is set to provide updates Monday about Mississippi’s coronavirus response.
The state health department reported 393 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 36,680 cases.
Gov. Reeves’ briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
