Mississippi governor to sign law Monday for new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi will officially have a new state flag next week, with a magnolia and the phrase, “In God We Trust.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he will sign a bill Monday to update state law with a description of the flag.

Immediately after the signing, officials are scheduled to have a ceremony to raise the new flag at the state Capitol.

It has been just over six months since legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

Voters approved the magnolia design in November.