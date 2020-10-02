Mississippi governor tests negative for virus following White House visit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he tested negative for the coronavirus. Reeves got tested as a precaution considering he visited the White House earlier in the week.

Many thanks to all of you who reached out after this morning’s news knowing that I visited the White House earlier this week. Tested negative this afternoon— just wanted to be sure…Better safe than sorry! Please keep America’s first family in your prayers! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 2, 2020

In his tweet, Reeves said for people to keep President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in their prayers after they tested positive for the coronavirus. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

