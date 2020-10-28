Mississippi governor signs emergency declaration ahead of Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

The governor tweeted on Wednesday, “Watch the weather. Be prepared. Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds—up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 MPH. Stay sharp, stay safe, and pray for God’s protection.”

Reeves also requested a pre-landfall disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta.

Under the requested federal emergency declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for thirteen Mississippi counties: Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

The purpose of a federal emergency declaration is to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

More counties could be added to this declaration based on the impacts of Hurricane Delta.

Click here to keep up with the 12 News forecast.

