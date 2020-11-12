Mississippi governor says state won’t participate in nationwide lockdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state and his family on Thursday, November 12.

The governor said his youngest daughter, Maddie Reeves, is recovering well. She tested positive for the virus this week. Gov. Reeves said his two eldest daughters have been in self-imposed quarantine since Wednesday, November 4, after they were possibly exposed to the virus.

The governor also discussed his recent “Safe Recovery” executive order. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.

Gov. Reeves said there has been a significant uptick in the number of cases across the country, including Mississippi. Health officials have encouraged Mississippians to wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines and limit social gatherings.

The governor said if former Vice President Joe Biden becomes president, not much will change in regards to COVID-19. He added Mississippi will not participate in a nationwide shutdown.

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced there are no ICU beds available in Jackson. He also said there are very few ICU beds available elsewhere in the state.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,271 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 17 additional deaths.

