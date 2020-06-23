Mississippi governor rejects ‘separate but equal’ 2-flag plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he opposes having two state flags, as some lawmakers want.

One flag would be the current flag with the Confederate battle emblem. A design to be determined would erase Confederate images.

Gov. Reeves said Monday that a “separate but equal” plan is divisive. Mississippi has the only flag with the Confederate emblem.

Jackson artist Laurin Stennis designed a different flag that some lawmakers like. She said she’s taking her name off the design, and it’s rebranded as the “hospitality flag.”

Her late grandfather was a segregationist U.S. senator, and Stennis said she understands the harm her name can cause.