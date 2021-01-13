JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. He stated he received the vaccine in order to demonstrate his confidence in its safety and efficacy.
On Tuesday, the governor announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
The state of Mississippi is currently giving COVID19 immunizations for the following:
- All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics
- Persons 65 years of age or older
- Persons 18 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions
Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney received the vaccine on Tuesday.
Video Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves Facebook page
LATEST STORIES:
- 50 attorney generals condemn violence at U.S. Capitol in letter to Rosen
- Man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt at Capitol riot arrested
- Dollar General will pay its 157,000 workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
- Mississippi governor receives COVID-19 vaccine
- Packers QB Rodgers says he will guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’