MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves provided an update on the state’s efforts to battle COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

This comes as the state reported a 708 case increase over the weekend, rising the statewide total to 19,799.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, the state saw a dramatic spike on Friday, June 12 with reporting 608 new cases. That’s the highest spike in cases since the state began reporting them back in March.