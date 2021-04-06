Mississippi governor provides update on state’s COVID-19 vaccine response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced 1.32 million vaccines have been distributed in Mississippi. As of Monday, 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

While hospitalizations rates are declining, leaders said the key to that is vaccines being distributed daily. ICU bed space is also opening up at hospitals, but there are still a limited number of beds available due to COVID-19 patients.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine. People can be vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites, as well as at community health centers, at some pharmacies and private healthcare providers.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.