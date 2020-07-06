Mississippi governor, lawmakers get tested after several legislators test positive for coronavirus

In this Oct. 31, 2019 photograph, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, addresses business leaders at the Mississippi Economic Council’s annual “Hobnob Mississippi,” in Jackson, Miss. Gunn will begin the January 2020 Legislative session with Republicans maintaining the supermajority-level control in the state House as they are on track to win 75 seats, the same number they held before the election, with three races uncalled. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi lawmakers were tested on Monday after several people including House Speaker Philip Gunn were confirmed positive with COVID-19

Gunn made the announcement via social media over the weekend.

“Some of you may have seen that a number of cases of COVID have been identified in the House,” he said.

“Last week I was in close proximity to one of our House members who has tested positive, so I felt like I needed to get myself tested, just because I had been with this person. This morning was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID.”

He wasn’t the only one. Three or four other members have also confirmed on social media that they’ve tested positive.

“Now, I feel very fortunate that I don’t really have many symptoms, and I feel fine, and feel like I’m one of the fortunate ones.”

“I have informed everyone that I can recall that I was in close proximity with over the last week. Have reached out to them and informed them, and want to make sure that they too can take precautions.”

He said he’ll now self isolate.

The domino effect now Governor Tate Reeves taking action too.

“I’m waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test. It appears numerous members of the Mississippi House are confirmed to have contracted the virus last week—only one of whom I was briefly in contact with,” he tweeted.