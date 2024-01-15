JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) issued a State of Emergency on Sunday, January 14 in anticipation of winter weather expected to impact Mississippi.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting freezing rain, sleet, and snow for a significant portion of the state, along with dangerous cold for the week.

“The state of Mississippi is proactively taking steps to prepare for freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” said Reeves. “By declaring this State of Emergency, we can mobilize state assets, and better support response and recovery efforts. All Mississippians in the impacted areas are encouraged to take precautions over the next few days. Prepare your homes now for below-freezing temperatures, bring pets inside, and check in with your loved ones who are most susceptible during this frigid weather.”

The State of Emergency allows the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to move assets throughout the state to support local governments in preparation for, response to, and recovery from the impending weather.

The governor directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.