Mississippi governor issues new order, rolls back COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves issued a new Executive Order to replace the one that rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The new order went into effect on Wednesday, March 31, and will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021.

According to the order, attendance at events held in indoor arenas shall be limited to a maximum of 75% of seating capacity. While at indoor arenas, attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.

Attendance at all K-12 indoor organized extracurricular events, including but not limited to athletic competitions, band performances and concerts, cheer performances, and theater performances shall be limited to a maximum of 50% of the indoor venue’s seating capacity. Attendees are encourages to wear face masks.