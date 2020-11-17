Mississippi governor hopes to attract more people to state by phasing out individual income tax

Gov. Tate Reeves sports a “Mississippi Strong” face mask following his coronavirus news briefing in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reeves and other state officials provided reporters an update on the coronavirus and the state’s ongoing strategy to limit transmission. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he hopes to attract more people to the Magnola state by getting rid of the individual income tax.

In a news conference Monday, Reeves called the income tax a “speed bump” for the economic growth of the state, the Associated Press reported. He said he wants to do away with it by 2030.

“We, as a state, need to think big,” Reeves was reported as saying. “What can we do to make a splash? What can we to do to say to the world, ‘Not only do we want you to invest capital here, we want you to move here’?”

According to the AP, the income tax is one of the largest sources of revenue for the state each year. In 2019, the state reportedly collected $5.8 billion in taxes. Approximately $2.2 billion came from sales tax and the next largest chunk – $1.8 billion- came from individual income taxes.

For someone who makes $40,000 a year, that could save them nearly $2,000, WLBT reported.