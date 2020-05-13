Mississippi governor gives updates as coronavirus cases reach 10,090

MISSISSIPPI — Governor Tate Reeves is giving updates as coronavirus cases in the state reached 10,090 total on Wednesday.
Gov. Reeve’s briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. It will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
