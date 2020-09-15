Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

by: WJTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the current situation of Hurricane Sally.

The news conference will start at 3:15 p.m. at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl.

If the live stream does not work, you can watch the news conference here.

