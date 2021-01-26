Mississippi governor gives State of the State speech Tuesday

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his hopes for the state’s continued economic growth during the coronavirus pandemic after announcing the permanent appointment of John Rounsaville, background left, as director of the Mississippi Development Authority, during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rounsaville had been serving as interim director since 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is preparing to give his annual State of the State address.

The Republican will discuss his priorities for the legislative session and the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech is set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the state Capitol. A livestream is supposed to be available on the governor’s Facebook page.

The State of the State is usually held inside the Capitol, with legislators and other officials sitting shoulder-to-shoulder. Public health officials recommend avoiding that kind of crowded indoor event because of the virus.