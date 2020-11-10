Mississippi governor asks for prayers after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WJW/WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Cleveland, Ohio is looking for an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of another Ohio teen.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Adarus Macio Black was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Na'Kia Crawford of Akron, Ohio. Sister station WJW-TV reports 18-year-old Crawford was shot and killed on June 14 while out running errands with her grandmother.