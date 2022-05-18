JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new hires for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police.

“Preserving the safety and security of our communities is one of the most fundamental responsibilities of this office,” said Reeves. “Today, we add three more members to our team and further strengthen our state law enforcement community. Each of these individuals brings a tremendous wealth of experience to the job, and I have no doubt that with them on our team, regardless of how long it may take, we will be victorious in our efforts to reduce crime in Mississippi.”

Charles Haynes has been hired as the new director of MBI. Haynes has worked at DPS for more than a decade. He’s served for more than 15 years as a state trooper in the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and was previously an officer with the Brandon Police Department.

Bo Luckey has been hired as the new Chief of Capitol Police. He’s spent the last decade as a senior criminal investigator in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office, serving in both the Human Trafficking Unit and the Consumer Protection Division. He has also served in the Brandon Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the DEA.

Joshua Shipp has been hired as the new Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. He served as a Patrol Shift Lieutenant in the Oxford Police Department. Shipp also previously served in the U.S. Secret Service in Washington, DC, where he provided protection for the White House Complex and Vice President’s Residence.

“I am excited for Chief Bo Luckey, Assistant Chief Joshua Shipp and Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes for these new opportunities,” said Tindell. “Each of these individuals brings years of experience to their new roles and will work hard to protect our citizens and our state.”