Figuring out how to cover expenses right now has gotten a lot harder for millions of people who are earning less money because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the stimulus checks have started dropping into bank accounts and many creditors are offering relief on payments, those options may not be available to everyone or they may not be enough. That's why some people are turning to unsecured personal loans, often used for debt consolidation or home improvement projects, to cover emergency expenses.