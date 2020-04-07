Mississippi Gov. discusses efforts to fight COVID-19 as state deals with over 1,000 cases

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to reporters before appearing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of state elections where Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is working with health officials while COVID-19 cases across the state rise above 1,000.

The Health Department said Tuesday that as of Monday evening, Mississippi had 1,915 positive tests for the virus and 59 deaths.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has not released statistics showing the race of people who have tested positive or died from the new coronavirus. But, the department’s senior deputy says he thinks African Americans have been disproportionately affected in the state, as they have been in some other places.

The state has about 3 million residents. Areas with the largest populations are seeing the most cases.

Two smaller, majority-black counties, Bolivar and Wilkinson, have disproportionately large caseloads